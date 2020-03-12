VIDEO: Watch How Hearts Of Oak Defeated Great Olympics 4-0 Last Night

Hearts of Oak cruised to a 4-0 win against Great Olympics in the capital derby of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday night after putting up an outstanding performance.

With all the big talks and the social media antics that ensued between supporters of the club in the last couple of days, the Phobians and the Dade Boys finally locked horns yesterday at the Accra Sports Stadium to fight for 3 points as well as the bragging rights as to who rules the capital.

A good start to the match saw Hearts of Oak taking the lead through Joseph Esso before the first half break. In the second half, a 90th-minute equalizer from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh on top of a brace from Benjamin Afutu eventually condemned Great Olympics to a 4-0 mauling.

Watch highlight of the goals in the video below.

