UCL: Neymar And Bernat Send PSG Through As Can Sees Red Late On

A solid and enterprising performance from PSG - who handled the empty ground superbly - was enough to see off a disappointing Dortmund. If they maintain this level of performance, commitment and organisation, they are a serious threat to win the trophy - should that option be available.

As fireworks boomed outside the Parc des Princes, the home side started well, led by the workaholic Neymar - really! - while the visitors struggled to get started. On 28 minutes, PSG took the lead, Angel Di Maria swerving a spiteful corner into the six-yard box, met by Neymar with a diving header as Achraf Hakimi slept.

In this handout image provided by UEFA, Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates with Marquinhos after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc dGetty Images

Then, just before half-time, the hosts scored again, Neymar driving at the centre of the Dortmund defence before Pablo Sarabia's cross was turned home by Juan Bernat.

After the break, Dortmund did their best to up the intensity, but simply could not find momentum, rhythm or inspiration. They created near enough nothing, though the introduction of Julian Brandt made a small difference, and their night was summed up in the final minute when Emre Can was sent off, incurring a yellow card for fouling Neymar and then a second when, in the ensuing melee, he shoved the same player away after foreheads kissed.

So PSG progress and deservedly so. No one knows what to, but the wild celebrations inside and outside the ground told us that for now, they'll take it.