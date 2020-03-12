UCL: Partey Earn High Ratings After Helping Atl. Madrid Knockout Liverpool

Listen to article

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey was rated high on Wednesday night after helping his Atletico Madrid side defeat and knock Liverpool out of the Uefa Champions League.

The two European giants locked horns at Anfield yesterday for the second leg tie of their Round of 16 clash.

With the first leg having ended 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano a couple of weeks ago, Liverpool hoped to get a massive win to see off Atletico Madrid.

Though they struggled to find a way past the away team in the early parts of the first half, a strike from Georginio Wijnaldum on the 43rd minute brought them level on aggregate to push the game into extra time at the end of the 90 minutes.

The Reds equally got the better of the Rojiblancos in the early minutes of the first period of extra time as they scored a second goal through Roberto Firmino.

Now in the driving seat, Liverpool could however not defend as Atletico Madrid scored 3 goals though substitutes Marcos Llorente and Alvaro Morata.

Thomas Partey who lasted the entire duration of the encounter was in an impressive form in the second half even though he looked shaky at times in the first half.

At the end of a good night at Anfield, the Black Stars asset earned an 8.03 ratings from statistics providers WhoScored.com. His rating was the 3rd highest for an Atletico Madrid player, and the 4th when all players of both teams are considered.