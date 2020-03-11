ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
11.03.2020 Football News

Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Legon Cities FC – Blues End 6 Matches Unbeaten Run Of Royals

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Berekum Chelsea has ended the 6 matches unbeaten run of Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League after handing the side a 2-0 defeat at the Golden City Park.

Nicknamed the Royals, the rebranded Wa All Stars club visited Berekum today on the back of 2 wins and 4 draws from their previous 6 matches.

Hoping to continue that run by getting the better of their Matchday 14 opponent, they, unfortunately, failed after they were condemned to a defeat by the Blues who played impressively well on the afternoon.

Second-half goals from Kofi Owusu and Stephen Amankonah sealed the victory for Berekum Chelsea after they were held to a goalless draw in the first half by Legon Cities FC.

In line with today’s win, the Blues remain in the top-four of the standings of the Ghana Premier League and just a point behind Aduana Stars and Medeama who occupy 1st and second positions respectively.

For Legon Cities FC, they are now 12th on the League Table.
