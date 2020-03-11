More Misery For King Faisal As They Lose 2-1 To Ebusua Dwarfs

King Faisal’s misery in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season has heightened after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Ebusua Dwarfs at the Cape Coast Stadium today.

Having made the trip to the Central Region, Alhaji Grusah’s boys were hoping to get a win which would have ended their long run without a win in the Ghanaian domestic top-flight.

Their plans worked to perfection but only for the first 45 minutes where they found themselves in the lead courtesy a 43rd-minute strike from Godfred Danso.

In the second half, they were second to Ebusua Dwarfs who played some exciting football in front of their home fans. Their resilience saw them restoring parity on the hour mark as Seidu Abubakari hit the back of the net.

Later in the match, the attacker showed great eye for goal once again as he grabbed his second of the day to complete a brace. Those two goals were enough to hand Dwarfs a 2-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes, and with a good chance of climbing out of the relegation zone at the end of all Matchday 14 fixtures.

King Faisal has now played 14 matches and has failed to record a single win. It is the worst record in the division and has left the club bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings.