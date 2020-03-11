Edwin Gyasi's CSKA Sofia To Botev In Bulgaria League Cup Semifinals

Edwin Gyasi's CSKA Sofia will play Botev in the Bulgaria League Cup semi-finals.

They Armymen progressed to the semifinals of the competition after beating Botev Vratsa 2:1 at the Stadion Balgarska Armia.

The Ghana international levelled his side up in the 67th minute after Vratsa had taken the lead in the 22nd minute.

However, Ahmed Ahmedov scored the winner for the home side in the 89th minute.

According to the regulations for the Bulgarian League Cup games, teams will meet twice on an alternate visit.

The first match is scheduled for April 7-9, and the rematch will be played between April 21-23, with the exact dates and times of the semi-finals to be further specified.

The 28-year-old is expected to feature in both games for the Armymen.

However, the pacy winger will join Besiktas at the end of the season.