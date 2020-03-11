Mbappe Could Miss Dortmund Game With Heart Issue

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for his side’s crunch Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund, as the 21-year-old is suffering from a bout of angina.

The World Cup winner has not trained for two days, with some outlets reporting that the forward had been tested for coronavirus, but PSG boss Tuchel said angina had caused his absence.

"Kylian is sick. He was sick yesterday and he is sick today with angina and we are trying to maybe have a light practice (with him) this evening,” said Tuchel.

However, Tuchel appeared to play down the significance of the angina - pain caused usually by reduced blood flow to the heart – by adding that the 21-year-old could still play in the fixture.

“But he did not practice with us the last two days. We must wait and decide tomorrow morning (whether he will play),” added the German coach.

The game at the Parc des Princes stadium will be played behind closed doors, French authorities said on Monday due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with the visitors leading 2-1 from the first leg.