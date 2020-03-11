Prince Dornu-Leiku Appointed ACE Power Publicist

ACE Power Promotions, a newly rebranded boxing syndicate licensed by the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has appointed Prince Dornu-Leiku, an experienced boxing writer as its publicist.

Ace Power Promotions are set to officially sign three boxers, Dodzi Kermeh, Kofi Manu and Daniel Duku at the Accra Sports Stadium Press centre on Tuesday, the 17th day of March, 2020.

The three contenders are in for multi-year promotional and managerial deals, but the actual detail of the said agreement will be unveiled at their official signing press conference.

“We want to take Ghana boxing to the next level. We want to nurture the young ones and help blossom them to the world stage. We are here to solve Ghana’s world title problems, and we also want to win more world titles for Ghana.” Said Isaac Amankwaah, Director of Operations of ACE Power Promotions.