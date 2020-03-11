Introducing Mustapha Nettey – The New Boxing MC/Ring Announcer From Bukom

Bukom has not only produced champion boxers who ruled the world but also discovered coaches, seconds men, referees, round card girls, medics, promoters, managers and sponsors.

There are many auxiliary functions that make boxing a great event and one essential characteristic is the one that makes the programme exciting.

The MC / Ring Announcer must be articulate, precise, confident, eloquent and humorous to make patrons and guests enjoy the show.

In Ghana, there are two popular boxing ring announcers: Nathaniel Attoh and Mohammed Amin Lamptey.

They have experienced their roles with distinction and delivered to the amazement of boxing lovers and fans.

Now a new kid has entered the ring and he wants to continue as he enjoyed the opportunity offered by Box Office Promotions on the Independence Day 2020 Bukom Fist of Fury Rumble at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Nii Nettey Mustapha Nettey, a graduate from the University of Ghana loves boxing in general works as a reporter with Boxing Ghana and also a presenter on HSTV ultimate sports show.

He doubles as secretary of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) and the Ghana Boxing Writers Association (GBWA).

Nettey hails from Bukom and knows much about the boxing corners of the cradle of the sport in Ghana.

“I love what I experienced in the ring, and want to do it very often, I love the role,” he told Yours Truly.