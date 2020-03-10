Turkish Women’s Cup: Ghana 3-1 Kenya - Black Queens Seal Qualification To Play-Off

The Black Queens of Ghana have sailed through to the play-off round of the 2020 Turkish Women’s Cup tournament after defeating Kenya 3-1 in its final group game.

The two African countries were pitted in Group B of the tournament alongside South American side Chile and European side Northern Ireland.

Heading into the final group game today, Ghana and Kenya had both lost to Chile and recorded wins against Northern Ireland.

In a crucial encounter played at the Starlight Sports Complex in Antalya, the Black Queens have reigned supreme after putting up an impressive performance.

Skipper for the side Elizabeth Addo shot Ghana into the lead on the 9th minute before adding a second in the second half on the 59th minute to complete her brace.

Later in the game, Grace Asantewaa found the back of the net to give the Queens a 3-0 lead before Kenya grabbed a consolation goal in the dying minutes.

The 3-1 win at the end of the 90 minutes has given Ghana the ticket to the next phase of the Turkish Women’s Cup tournament where they will face Romania in the third-place playoff.