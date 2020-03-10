ModernGhanalogo

10.03.2020

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois And Marcelo Injury Doubts For Manchester City Tie

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Thibaut Courtois (left) started the 2-1 defeat by Man City last month, while Marcelo was an unused substitute
Real Madrid pair Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo are injury doubts for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City on 17 March.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois has an abductor injury while Brazil left-back Marcelo has a hamstring problem.

Real have not given a timescale for their recovery but say both players will be "monitored".

The 13-time European champions will already be without captain Sergio Ramos after he was sent off in the first leg.

Real lost 2-1 to City at the Bernabeu after late goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne.
