Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois And Marcelo Injury Doubts For Manchester City Tie By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Thibaut Courtois (left) started the 2-1 defeat by Man City last month, while Marcelo was an unused substitute Real Madrid pair Thibaut Courtois and Marcelo are injury doubts for the Champions League last-16 second leg against Manchester City on 17 March.Belgium goalkeeper Courtois has an abductor injury while Brazil left-back Marcelo has a hamstring problem.Real have not given a timescale for their recovery but say both players will be "monitored".The 13-time European champions will already be without captain Sergio Ramos after he was sent off in the first leg.Real lost 2-1 to City at the Bernabeu after late goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
