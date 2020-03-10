Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has coronavirus, the Championship club have confirmed.

Marinakis was at the City Ground for Forest's Championship fixture against Millwall on Friday.

The 52-year-old is also owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who host Wolves in the Europa League on Thursday - a game already set to be behind closed doors.

"Mr Marinakis was diagnosed after showing the first symptoms on his return to Greece," said Forest.

"During his stay in Nottingham, he did not show any symptoms of the virus.

"The club are seeking advice from medical professionals and the relevant governing bodies to ensure the correct measures are taken."

Marinakis had earlier revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus on social media platform Instagram.

"The recent virus has 'visited' me and I felt obliged to let the public know," he said.

"I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and I discipline to the doctor's instructions."

Marinakis was also in attendance at Emirates Stadium in late February when Olympiakos beat Arsenal in the previous round of the competition.

An Arsenal statement read: "Our home match with Olympiacos in the Europa League was played on Thursday 27th February and none of our staff who came into contact with Mr Marinakis on that matchday have reported any symptoms since.

"We continue to follow strict protocols with regard to coronavirus. We're following the Government health guidelines and have additional procedures in place to protect our players and staff. This has included regular deep cleaning of areas used by players at Emirates Stadium and our training centre."

Forest, who are fifth in the Championship table and scheduled to play Sheffield Wednesday in their next league game on Saturday, have been in contact with the English Football League.

Millwall, who won Friday's game in Nottingham 3-0, are due to host Derby County.

The Greek government announced on Sunday that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators, although Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said that sporting events in Britain are unlikely to be affected by coronavirus in the immediate future.