BBC Chief Heap Praises On Jordan Ayew For His Fine Form

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has been applauded for his finer goal scoring form for Crystal Palace.

Jordan propelled the Eagles to a 1:0 win over Watford on Saturday at the Selhurst Park over the weekend.

The 28-year-old has bagged eight goals for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and it has taken his all-time goals in the EPL to 24.

However, Jordan has single-handedly won 15 points for Palace.

"He scored against Brighton last week and again against Watford. It's a good job Jordan Ayew has netted eight times for Crystal Palace this season because without his goals the Eagles wouldn't have landed 39 points with nine games to spare, and instead crashed and burned," Crooks said.

"I accept Christian Benteke is coming into some form (which is good to see) and Wilfried Zaha continues to give defences palpitations, which all helps, but neither Benteke or Zaha can finish. And if I see Zaha trying to do the twist in order to use his right foot to score a goal I will scream. Swing the left!"

The 28-year-old forward has also equalled Tony Yeboah’s 24 goals as the highest Ghanaian goal scorer of all-time in the English Premier League.