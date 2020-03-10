CK Akonnor Ready To Give More Local Players An Opportunity In Black Stars

Head coach for Ghana’s senior national team, Charles Kwablah Akonnor has assured that he is willing to give opportunities to more home-based players in the Black Stars.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko trainer recently handed call-ups to 23 players ahead of Ghana’s double-header encounter against Sudan in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Though the invited players include four local players from the Ghana Premier League, many feel there should be have been more.

Speaking to the media at a press conference last week, Black Stars head coach CK Akonnor urged home-based players to up their game to ensure they merit future call-ups.

“This also goes to our local players. They must up their game so that we can have that good blending between the locals and the foreign. We want to try as much as we can to bridge the gap between the professionals and the local players.

"I want to be fair. Honestly, I want to try as much as I can to be fair not to look anybody on the personal level but to give everybody a fair chance but I can also not satisfy everybody”, the gaffer said.

The first leg the double-header encounter between Ghana and Sudan will be played on March 27, 2020.