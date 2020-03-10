Goran Barjaktarevic: Legon Cities Coach Delighted With Team’s Goal Scoring Form

Head coach for Legon Cities FC, Goran Barjaktarevic has shared his excitement to his team’s recent goal scoring form in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

The Royals after an inconsistent performance at the start of the domestic top-flight has gradually picked up and are now without a defeat in its last 5 matches.

Last Friday, Legon Cities FC recorded its heaviest win of the season when they defeated West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) 5-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Sharing his thoughts after the match, coach for the side Goran Barjaktarevic could not hide his joy as he savoured his players show of potency in front of goal.

“It was nice to see that we can score four goals and I was very happy on the line. This is a first championship match and we won 4-1. We scored four goals for the first time in this championship”, the Legon Cities coach said.

He added, “As a coach, I have had a result like this before but it was a long time ago [Laughs]. It was very nice and pleasant of course”.

Legon Cities FC will hope for another massive win in midweek when they take on Berekum Chelsea.