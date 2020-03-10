ModernGhanalogo

10.03.2020 Football News

Henrik Lehm Of Inter Allies Wins February NASCO Coach Of The Month Award

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Inter Allies trainer, Henrik Lehm has been named the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Coach of the Month for February.

Lehm led the ‘Eleven Is To One’ to chalk up three victories, a draw and defeat each during the period, including major wins on the road over Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

He beat competition from coaches Yaw Acheampong (Elmina Sharks), Edward Odoom (Hearts of Oak), Ignatius Osei Fosu (Eleven Wonders) and Dr Prosper Narteh (WAFA SC).

Henrik Lehm joins Berekum Chelsea’s Joseph Asare Bediako as the coaches to win this monthly award so far this season.
