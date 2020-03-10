ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
10.03.2020

Victorien Adebayor Named NASCO Player Of The Month For February

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Inter Allies attacker, Victorien Adje Adebayor has been named the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League NASCO Player of the Month for February.

The winger became the league’s leading scorer (11 goals) with an incredible streak of seven goals in five matches during this period. These goals included a brace each in two consecutive away matches at Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

He also contributed two assists while winning the NASCO man-of-the-match awards thrice.

Victorien Adebayor beat off competition from Benjamin Bernard Boateng (Elmina Sharks), Sulley Ibrahim (Great Olympics), Caleb Amankwah (Aduana Stars) and Salifu Ibrahim (Eleven Wonders).
