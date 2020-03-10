Adebayor Wins GPL NASCO Player Of The Month Award For February

Listen to article

Inter Allies poster boy, Victorien Adje Adebayor has been named as the winner of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) NASCO ‘Player of the Month’ award for February.

The winger became the league’s leading scorer (11 goals) with an incredible streak of seven goals in five matches during this period. These goals included a brace each in two consecutive away matches at Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

He also contributed two assists while winning the NASCO man-of-the-match awards thrice.

Victorien Adebayor beat off competition from Benjamin Bernard Boateng (Elmina Sharks), Sulley Ibrahim (Great Olympics), Caleb Amankwah (Aduana Stars) and Salifu Ibrahim (Eleven Wonders).

Source: ghanafa.org