Inter Allies Coach Henrik Lehm Wins Nasco Coach Of The Month Award For February

Inter Allies head coach, Henrik Lehm has been adjudged as the NASCO Coach of the month for February in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

The Dane tactician led the Capelli Boys to pick up three victories, a draw and defeat each during the period, including major wins on the road over Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.

He beat competition from coaches Yaw Acheampong (Elmina Sharks), Edward Odoom (Hearts of Oak), Ignatius Osei Fosu (Eleven Wonders) and Dr. Prosper Narteh (WAFA SC).

Henrik Lehm joins Berekum Chelsea’s Joseph Asare Bediako as the coaches to win this monthly award so far this season.

Source: ghanafa.org