10.03.2020 Football News

Barcelona's Champions League Decider With Napoli To Be Played Without Spectators

By Reuters
Barcelona's Champions League last-16 second leg with Napoli scheduled for March 18 will take place without spectators due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, a club spokesman said on Tuesday.

The match is the latest Champions League fixture to be affected by the spread of the virus, with Paris Saint-Germain's Tuesday fixture with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead without supporters, as will Valencia's match with Atalanta, also on Tuesday.

Many schools and universities in Spain will shut for two weeks tomorrow, and it is expected that all football in the country will soon be played behind closed doors.

The teams are tied at 1-1 after the first leg in Italy.
