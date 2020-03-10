Turkish Women’s Cup: Black Queens Not Underrating Kenya – Coach

After a sluggish start against Chile and an emphatic win over Northern Ireland B, Ghana’s Black Queens have the last hurdle to clear against Kenya to progress from the group phase of the 2020 Turkish Women’s Cup.

Ahead of the seemingly revenge encounter for Ghana, Coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has been speaking with the GFA Communication team on preparations for the game.

“As we all know, we have a pending match against Kenya, a side we played against during the [2020] Olympic Games qualifiers. We drew at home and we were beaten by a lone goal in Nairobi through a penalty in the 119th minute.”

“We are currently in the same hotel and have fraternized for some time now but their demeanour tells a lot. All we need is not to focus on them but on the pending match. All the girls are resolute. We’ve had our training sessions and after some pep talks with the ladies, I realized everybody is ready to play.”

Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo also gave the latest fitness update and readiness of her side:

“There are no injuries concerns so it is likely the team that started against Northern Ireland B will start against Kenya.

“There is also no complacency as nothing is impossible and everybody is ready.

“We are not underrating Kenya at all. Like I said in early interviews, there is a deficit we need to redeem and for now, we are ready.”

“We ask for total support and prayers and we believe that with training, prayer, concentration and focus, we will be able to overcome Kenya. I strongly believe that by the end of tomorrow we will carry the day.”

Tuesday’s match is scheduled for 13:00 GMT kickoff.