THE BIG STORY: Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor Working With Contract, Yet To Be Paid Two Month Salary

Ghana coach, Charles Akonnor does not have a contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) according to multiple media reports.

The 45-year-old was named as Kwesi Appiah's replacement in January after dissolving the previous technical team and will play his assignment this month.

Despite being in charge for the past two months, Akonnor has not received any salary from the FA.

Akonnor was in attendance at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers draw in Egypt before proceeding to Europe to monitor Ghanaian players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Last week, he announced a 23-man squad for the double-header qualifier against Sudan slated for this month.

Akonnor could go into the game against the Falcons of Jediane without signing the legal working document.

The duration of his engagement was not made public, but reports says it would be a two-year contract with a salary of about $35,000 a month.

Reports also say that the coaches of the seven other national teams have also not been given contracts nor received any payment since their appointment.

The FA set up a five-member committee headed by Vice President, Mark Addo tasked with the responsibility of advising the GFA on the possible 'emoluments and rewards for players and technical team members.'

The Committee was given a three-month period to submit their report. Sources within the Committee told Joy Sports they are working to meet the deadline.