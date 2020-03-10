40 Records Broken At 7th Africa Zone 2 Swimming Championship

40 records were broken at the just ended 7th Africa zone 2 swimming championship held at the Bukom International Pool inside the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra.

Senegal topped the medals haul after beating Nigeria, host nation Ghana and Cameroun to win the 7th Africa Zone 2 Swimming and Open Water race which took place at the Aqua Safari Resort at Ada.

The tall lanky Senegalese were however surprised with the amazing performance of Ghana's Abeiku Jackson who won the 100m freestyle in grand style.

Senegal took home 21 gold, 16 silver and 12 bronze totalling 49 medals.

Nigeria, the runners up got 9 gold, 13 silver and 9 bronze adding up to 31 medals, while Ghana placed third with 4 gold, 8 silver and 16 bronze medals totalling 28 medals.

Mali were fourth with 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze adding up to 7 medals, while Cameroon had 2 gold, 3 silver, and no bronze making 5 medals to place.

Niger placed sixth with no gold, no silver but one bronze.

The event saw an improvement in the performances of the zone’s swimmers as 40 records were shattered including Ghana’s Abeiku Gyekye Jackson who broke his own record and set a new one.

22 countries participated and 12 returned home with at least a medal.

President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Theo Wilson Edzie said he was happy for the organization of the championship and the splendid performances by everyone who was associated with the event.

“I am elated that many records were broken including Ghana’s Jackson, and we have done well to host this international swimming competition for the first time,” he said.