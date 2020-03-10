Victorien Adebayor Dazzles Accra Football Fans

Football star of the moment on the local scene, Victorien Adebayor of Inter Allies FC was the toast of football fans after he captained his club to draw with Accra Hearts of Oak in their 13th Ghana Premier League week fixture.

Though the leading striker could not score, he dazzled and dribbled the Phobian defense at will and provided the assist to the opening goal.

He had a couple of scoring chances but the Hearts of Oak defence was solid and policed him till the end of the game.

On several occasions in the match which ended 1-1, two or three players have to tackle him, and he really gave the Phobian defence a lot of work to do.

Adebayor who has 11 goals to his credit, though has not found the net in the last three matches is not worried, but want to prove his talent and skills on the field.

The Nigerien who has got a national team call up told Yours Truly in an exclusive interview that many scouts and managers in Europe, Asia and Africa are monitoring his progress, however, he is not in a rush to play for bigger clubs.

“Definitely, my time will come to move out, I am not in a rush. I love Ghana and I know many people love me. I enjoy the GPL and want to leave a legacy,” he said.

He promised to score against Kumasi Asante Kotoko, one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

Adebayor wished the people of Ghana well on their 63rd Independence Day Anniversary.