Kumasi Pulse Fitness Club Wins 2020 Independence Day Tennis Competition At Home

Pulse Fitness Club in Kumasi commemorated Ghana’s 63rd Independence with a comprehensive win over counterparts from Sunyani G.O/Eusbett tennis club at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Kumasi.

All 11 games played saw the away team (G.O. tennis club) winning 3-2 in the singles game and the home team (Pulse tennis club) also winning 6-0 in the doubles events

G.O/Eusbett tennis club led by head coach Daniel Kwakye (Great Okoro) with support from the Vice Chairman of the club, Alex Donkor recorded their first victory in the men's singles when Opoku Agyeman rallied past Naji Hage 7-6. Opoku Agyeman's win continued as G.O/Eusbett tennis club dominated most of the singles. Dr John Ekow Otoo demonstrated his control over the game when he went on to beat his opponent, Peter Sarpong, 6-3 after he sustained a calf muscle injury halfway into the game. Nana Takyi also defeating Ato Hyde 7-6(4).

Albert Armooh, however, turned the tables for the home team with fabulous plays spiced with creativity, precision and power in the game, defeating Felix Aglabie 7-5. Eric Botwe also stepped onto the court blazing from all angles to add another win for the home club, beating Richmond Andoh 6-2.

In the doubles events: the home dominated and won all the matches as Cyrus Sasu paired with Kevys Boateng to beat George Amoah and George Alhassan 6-3. Kennedy Kusi and Emmanuel Opoku ousted Nana Takyi and Elvis 6-2. Albert Anokye and Nana Taw Badu showed their superiority over Dr. Michael Osei and Dr. Prince Boateng 7-6.

Albert Armooh and Ohene Ba Appiah did not also disappoint the home fans as the pair beat Dr. Phil Mantey and Addo Gyambibi 6-4. Samuel Nartey partnered Ato Hyde to add another win to the home team with a 6-1 win over Percy Boakye and Aiden.

Chairman of Pulse fitness club, Eric A. Botwe, partnered former National tennis star Mariama Mammud and relying heavily on home support, held onto their serves and broke their opponents at crucial points and won 6-4 over vice Chairman of G.O/Eusbett tennis club’s Alex Donkor and Opoku Agyeman.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org Chairman of Pulse fitness tennis club Eric Botwe said, ‘It’s been an amazing tourney, and I am happy we won and whatever we invested has yielded good results’. He congratulated G.O tennis club for honouring their invitation in the three-day competition.

The Away club ladies: Mrs Barbara Kodua, Mary Oteng, Mrs Diana Serwaa Boateng, Josephine Kusi Asantewaa and Linda Tayam also took their turn to the court after the tournament was over.

The three-day event was sponsored by Thom Acheampong Ventures with support from Star Life Insurance Logsline limited, A and K company limited, Kevys Cosmetics, Cockpit Hotel, Enviroc, Waterforeveryone and Twellium company limited producers of Verna mineral water and Run energy drink.