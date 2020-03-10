WOSPAG President Miss Joyce Mahama Salutes Ghanaians Sports Women On Int. Women’s Day

On the occasion to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, Mrs Joyce Mahama president of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has sent a good message to all Ghanaian sportswomen.

In her message, she urged all women to involve themselves in sports activities to be fit and healthy.

She also called on the nation’s sportswomen to train hard and be the best for mother Ghana.

According to Madam Mahama, 2020 is an Olympic year and as Ghana prepares for the qualifiers, she wishes them all the best to make the nation proud.

She commended the female swimmers who represented Ghana at the 7th Africa Zone 2 Swimming Championship and the two female members of the Black Bombers who went for the boxing qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal.

She observed that Ghana has sporting potential among the females, and appealed to the sports authorities to support them.

Madam Mahama called on all women’s sporting clubs and groups to unite under the WOSPAG, and support the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).