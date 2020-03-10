Senegal Shows Swimming Power In Africa Zone 2 Championship

Senegal swimmers were a delight to watch as they swam at the Bukom International Pool in freestyle, backstroke, and medleys to sweep the gold medals at the 7th Africa Zone 2 Swimming Championship.

By the second day of the event, Senegal were leading with 19 gold, 13 silver, 9 bronze totalling 41 medals; Nigeria was second with 7 gold, 11 silver and 9 bronze making 27 medals; Ghana is at third position with 3 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze adding up to 23 medals.

Mali is fourth with 3 gold, 1 silver and 7 bronze making 6 medals, while Cameroun had 2 gold, 3 silver and no bronze to make 5 medals at fifth, then Niger has no gold nor silver, but one bronze.

The championship was exciting and thrilling to draw much more fans to the third day when Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson and his brothers, as well as Niklas Yeboah together with female stars, Zara Forson Nubia Adjei, Mayaa Ayawere, Nana Aba Asomening, Adoma Ababio and Rebecca Asare, made their presence felt and the national flag of Ghana went high on a few, but special occasions.

On the final day on Sunday, it was a sports tourism event at the Aqua Safari Resort where the open water race was held and dominated by the Senegalese.

Ghana’s Spain based Zara Forson, the reigning female champion was beaten by USA based Jeanne Bouthien of Senegal in an exhilarating race.