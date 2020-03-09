Hearts Of Oak Announce Tickets Prices For Olympics Clash On Wednesday Night

Listen to article

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the ticket prices for their upcoming clash against Great Olympics in the Ghana Premier League in midweek.

The two Accra-based clubs will lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, to battle for 3 points as well as bragging rights on Match Week 14 of the ongoing season.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated meeting, Hearts of Oak who will be playing as the home team has put out the ticket prices to keep spectators who plan on trooping to the stadium informed.

According to a post on the Twitter page of the Phobians, the tickets for the Popular Stand and the Center Line will go for Gh₵10 respectively while the Lower VIP will be sold at Gh₵20.00.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Upper VIP will be sold at ₵30 with tickets for the VVIP expected to go for ₵50.

The match between Hearts of Oak will be played under floodlights on Thursday night and will kick-off at 19:00GMT.