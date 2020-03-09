Kotoko Step Up Training Ahead Of Elmina Sharks Meeting On Thursday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko stepped up training at Adako Jachie on Monday ahead of their crunch meeting with high-flying Elmina Sharks in midweek in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors are billed to go to battle with the Sharks later this week in what will be a Match Week 14 fixture in the ongoing 2019/2020 domestic top-flight campaign.

Set to come up against a side that has 4 wins and a draw from its last 5 matches, Kotoko is expected to face tough opposition and will need to be on top of their game if they will succeed in earning a positive result.

In line with that, head coach Maxwell Konadu and his lads are not taking things lightly and stepped up training at the Adako Jachie training grounds today. The gaffer and his technical team took the playing body through the various drills with emphasis on fitness and goal scoring.

Below are some pictures from Kotoko’s training posted on the club’s Twitter page.

The encounter between Asante Kotoko and Elmina Sharks has ben scheduled to be played on Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium with kick-off time set at 15:00GMT.