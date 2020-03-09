GFA Begins Search For A New Technical Director To Replace Oti Akenteng

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced today that it is looking for a new technical director to head its technical directorate.

The position has been held by Mr. Francis Oti Akenteng in the last 5 years but his contract with the country's football governing body is due to expire at the end of March 2020. With no plans to hand the experienced trainer a new contract, it has become necessary for a new technical director to be hired.

In line with that, the Ghana FA has through a communique on its official website announced that anyone interested in the soon to be vacant position should apply.

Below is the full GFA publication detailing requirement they will be looking for in all applicants:

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will like to announce that long-serving Technical Director, Mr. Francis Oti Akenteng will be vacating the position when his contract expires at the end of March 2020.

As a result, the Ghana Football Association is looking for a qualified, proactive and result-oriented person with the ability to work in cross-divisional teams to lead its Technical Department as a:

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR

Position Description

Position Title: Technical Director

Reports to: General Secretary

Position based in: Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, Ghana or as may be directed by the General Secretary

Tenure: On Contract

Company Information:

Founded in 1957, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is the football's governing body in Ghana. It is a representative democracy, and is the umbrella organisation for all football clubs, associations and other interest groups in the country. The GFA is responsible for overseeing, promoting and developing Ghana football at all levels; from grassroots through to the professional game. The GFA is committed to develop, promote and raise the level of football throughout Ghana.

The successful applicant will:

Be responsible for leading and developing a world class team of coaches, support staff, educators and players.

Plan and execute a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovate both on and off the pitch.

Ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to Ghana Men SeniorTeam (Black Stars) and Women’s Senior Team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.

Develop a world leading education department and ensure that their high performance centre at Prampram continues to provide a first class service to their coaches, administrators, referees and players.

Be responsible for technical development and progress of the GFA.

Roles and Responsibilities