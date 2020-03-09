Coach Nii Odoom Express Worry Over Hearts Of oak’s Poor Form

Interim head coach for Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has expressed worry over the team’s inconsistent performance in the Ghana Premier League that has yielded poor results in the last couple of weeks.

The Phobians have just 1 win from their last 5 matches with the remaining 4 all ending in disappointing draws.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak played away to Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in what was a Match Week 13 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 campaign.

At the end of an unimpressive display from the Rainbow lads, they were held to a 1-1 draw. An 85th-minute strike from defender Mohammed Alhassan canceled out a strike from Samuel Armah to ensure Hearts of Oak earned a point at the end of the 90 minutes.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, interim head coach Edward Nii Odoom lamented the result while indicating that he is worried by the current form of his team.

"It is a very big disappointment again like last week. In fact, I don't even know what to say. I am even short of words.

"If you watch our second-half game I think the players lifted their game well but still we were creating chances and we are not scoring. But I am so worried. Very very worried.

“I think we missed two of our players due to injury and yellow cards [suspension]”, coach Odoom said.

Ahead of Hearts of Oak’s match against Great Olympics in midweek, the gaffer is hoping they will record a win to appease their supporters.