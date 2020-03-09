VIDEO: Karela Utd Fans Demonstrate At Team’s Training Grounds Over Poor Results

Karela United supporters on Monday, March 9, 2020, picketed at the team’s training grounds to express their disappointment to the team’s poor run in the Ghana Premier League.

The team has been far from good since the 2019/2020 Ghanaian domestic top-flight league commenced and continues to struggle even after playing 13 matches.

The struggles of the Anyinase-based club has left them sitting 17th on the standings of the league with the burden of battling relegation strongly activated.

Karela United have so far only managed to win 2 matches, have drawn 4 games, and have shockingly been condemned to 7 defeats.

Supporters who look to be fed up with the poor performance of the team trooped to their training grounds today to demonstrate and let the playing body, as well as the technical team, know that they are not happy.

Watch the video in the post below.

