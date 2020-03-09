Turkish Women’s Cup: Black Queens Coach Optimistic Ghana Will Beat Kenya ON Tuesday

Head coach for the Black Queens of Ghana, Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo has shared that she is confident her side will record a win over the Starlets of Kenya on Tuesday when they face them in the Turkish Women’s Cup.

The two teams are the only African sides participating in the 2020 edition of the Turkish Women’s Cup.

Drawn in Group B, both Ghana and Kenya have lost to Chile but have managed to record big wins against Northern Ireland.

Up next, they face each other in the final group match in a game that will guarantee qualification to the next face of the tournament for anyone that wins.

Speaking to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications team ahead of the clash with Kenya on Tuesday, Ghana coach Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says it is time for revenge.

“Our last hurdle is Kenya. And as we know, Kenya has already beaten us during the Olympics qualifiers where they were awarded a last-minute penalty and that took us off the race”, the trainer said.

He added, “I believe it is revenge time even though I’m not promising a win at all cost because we don’t know what God has in store for us.

“With today’s performance and a little focus, we will never laugh at the wrong side of our mouth but surely come out victorious.”

The clash between Ghana and Kenya will be played tomorrow at the Spotlight Complex in Alanya, Turkey.