Turkish Portals Confirm Besiktas Wrapping Up A Deal With Edwin Gyasi

Edwin Gyasi's transfer to Besiktas from CSKA Sofia this summer seems to be at its final stage.

Portals in Instanbul says the Eagles will sign the Ghanaian this summer on a free transfer.

The talented winger is expected to sign three years with the Black and Whites.

As revealed by Modernghana.com last month, officials of Besiktas watched the highly-rated winger during the Eternal Derby against Levski Sofia where Gyasi highly impressed.

Besiktas coach, Sergen Yalçın was satisfied with his performance and has demanded Gyasi's signature at the end of the season.

The supporters of the club have already expressed their love for Gyasi ahead of his arrival this summer.

The 28-year-old has been a key figure for the Armymen in the Bulgarian topflight.

However, other top European clubs are in race for Gyasi's signature but has opted to sign for the Turkish Super Lig side due to their plan and project.