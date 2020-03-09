Songne Yacouba Agrees Two Years Contract With Asante Kotoko

Striker Songne Yacouba is set to sign a two-year contract with Asante Kotoko after a successful negotiations with the club a few days ago.

The dreaded striker is said to have reached an agreement with Kotoko management over a new deal that is worth $60,000.

The 28-year-old is expected to sign a two-year contract in the coming days.

Further reports suggest that the player’s passport has been submitted to the officials as he is set to join the team for the London trip against Hearts of Oak next month after agreeing to extend his stay with the club.

Yacouba came as a sub in Kotoko’s last game against Karela United after missing seven games due to contract issues with the club.