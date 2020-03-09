2021 AFCON Qualifier: Sudan To Camp In Togo Ahead Of Ghana Encounter

Sudan national team will pitch their training camp in the Togolese capital of Lome ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana on March 27 in Cape Coast.

The Falcons of Jediane will arrive in Lome a week before the encounter and play two friendly games with the Togolese national team as well as Maranatha before flying to Ghana for the game scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium.

Sudan beat Sao Tome in their first game before losing 1-0 to South Africa whiles the Black Stars have won all their two matches in the Group.

Ghana, four-times African champions will travel to Sudan on March 30, for the return leg.