Manchester United Trigger Thomas Partey's £45m Release Clause

Manchester United have triggered Thomas Partey's £45m release clause according to reports in Spain.

The Atletico Madrid kingpin has been on the radar of the Premier League giants for the past two seasons.

However, Partey will join the two-times European champions in the summer.

Partey will sign in the summer on a four and half year contract.

Partey is desperate to leave Atletico this summer and has informed the club about his move to the Premier League.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the midfield dynamo.

Partey has been named in CK Akonnor's 23 man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.