Ghana Premier League Table After Matchday 13 Plus Full Results

The matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League ended successfully at the various stadia with some exciting results.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, Legon Cities FC got their biggest ever win in the Ghana Premier League after they walloped WAFA 4-1.

Cephas Doku got two goals on the day while Ebenezer Nii Addy and Fadili Yusif grabbed the goals for Legon Cities while Sampson Agyapong got the consolation for WAFA.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko recorded a 1-0 win at Karela United in Tarkwa on Friday thanks to a 2nd-minute goal from William Opoku Mensah.

On Sunday, Aduana Stars shared spoils with Ashgold at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

Medeama also got the same result on their trip to King Faisal while a 3rd goalless draw was the result when Bechem United hosted Dreams FC.

Hearts of Oak recorded yet another draw after their match with Inter Allies ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Armah gave Inter Allies the lead in the 37th minute but Mohammed Alhassan pulled the Phobians level with 5 minutes left on the clock. The draw was Hearts’ 6th of the season.

Goals from Maxwell Quaye in the 2nd minute and Phillip Nii Sackey in the 88th minute handed Great Olympics a 2-0 home victory over Ebusua Dwarfs.

At the Ndoum Stadium, Elmina Sharks overpowered Liberty Professionals by three goals to one.

Benjamin Tweneboah, Alhaji Mustapha and Augustine Owusu found the net for Sharks while a great individual effort from Mubarak Alhassan was what Liberty could muster on the day.

Below is the full table with results of the matchday 13