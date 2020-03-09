Tello Winner Stuns Real Madrid

Cristian Tello scored a late winner for Real Betis as Real Madrid stayed second in La Liga, failing to build on last weekend’s Clasico win over Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into this match, 24 hours after Barca’s home win over Real Sociedad, in the knowledge that a victory of their own would see them return to top spot. But Real Betis made their pay for a poor performance.

Sidnei opened the scoring after 40 minutes, smashing home a finish after an incident inside the box involving Nabil Fekir and Sergio Ramos prompted a momentary stop in play. However, Real Madrid restored parity before the break, with Karim Benzema converting from the spot after Sidnei brought down Marcelo.

Joaquin should have put the hosts back in front, rounding Thibaut Courtois only to square for Sergio Canales rather than shoot himself, but Tello did find the net eight minutes from the end, bursting through the middle from deep to slide a finish past the Real Madrid goalkeeper.