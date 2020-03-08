Bernard Mensah Grabs Consolation Goal For Kayserispor In 5-1 Defeat To Kasimpasa

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah grabbed a consolation goal for Kayserispor on Sunday morning in the team’s 5-1 heavy defeat to Kasimpasa in the Turkish Super Lig.

Mensah and his team sit bottom of the standings of the Turkish Super Lig and visited the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium earlier today to seek 3 points in their quest to climb out of the relegation zone.

At the end of a pulsating encounter that produced 6 goals, Kasimpasa who played as the home team managed to score 5 to ensure they run away with a win.

Three goals from Bengali-Fode Koita, Zvonomir Sarlija, and Dieumerci Ndongala, in addition to two second-half equalizers from Aytac Kara and Yusuf Erdigan sealed the emphatic win for the home team who proved to be too strong for their matchday opponent.

On the 59th minute, Bernard Mensah who has been the best player for Kayserispor since the season started popped up with a goal to give the traveling supporters something to cheer about.

It was however not enough at the end of the 90 minutes as the team’s woes in the red zone worsened.