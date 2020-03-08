Joran Ayew Credits Crystal Palace Boss And Teammates For Scintillating Form

Jordan Ayew has heaped praises on his Crystal Palace manager, Roy Hodgson and teammates for his fine form in the ongoing campaign.

The 28-year-old broke his personal record in the Premier League after scoring the only goal as the Eagle pipped Watford on Saturday at the Selhurst Park.

Ayew found the net in the 28th minute of Crystal Palace’s crucial game against Watford.

The former Swansea City forward also equalled Tony Yeboah's Premier League goalscoring record.

After the win, Jordan applauded Roy Hodgson and his teammates for his impressive form.

"The most important thing is the teammates and the manager are giving me the freedom to play and to express myself and that’s what is making me do all the things I’m doing today," he said.

"I thank the gaffer because the gaffer has faith in me and the staff and the club - [Steve] Parish and Dougie [Freedman] and Mark Bright so today is a good day for me and I just need to keep going and keep working hard," he added.

Jordan Ayew has now scored eight goals for the Eagles.