Bundesliga: Hazard Inspires Dortmund To Win Over Gladbach

An inspired performance by Thorgan Hazard against his former club helped Borussia Dortmund claim a crucial three points in the title race with a 2-1 win away at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

The match was tense throughout and featured a Bundesliga season-high 10 yellow cards, with players from both teams needing to be pulled away from each other by Dortmund coach Lucien Favre at fulltime.

The home side started the game stronger, before ex-Gladbach midfielder Hazard took a pass from Erling Braut Haaland and shrugged off three defenders to curl a floating shot into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Gladbach equalised in the 50th minute when Lars Stindl tapped in a shot from Alassane Plea to score his fifth goal from his past four games.

The turning point for Dortmund came in the 66th minute when Jadon Sancho -– who started on the bench ahead of Dortmund's crucial trip to Paris Saint-German in midweek -– was introduced.

Sancho's assist, his 15th of the season, put Achraf Hakimi in acres of space on the right-wing, with the Real Madrid loanee beating Yann Sommer through his legs.

The win saw Dortmund leapfrog Leipzig into second place, trailing leaders Bayern Munich by a point.

RB Leipzig dropped points for the second weekend running after labouring to a 0-0 draw at Wolfsburg.

Leipzig missed the goal threat of Timo Werner, who started the game on the bench after overcoming a muscular problem during the week.

Despite being subbed on in the 60th minute, Werner –- who has 21 goals in the Bundesliga this season -– failed to make an impact in a dour encounter with few chances for either side, marking just the third time this season that Leipzig have failed to get on the scoresheet.

Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann said the performance did not bode well ahead of Tottenham's visit to Germany on Tuesday.

"A draw was the right result as we weren't good enough to win. We were laboured and slow in our build-up," he said.

"We didn't create any space. We need to become dangerous again in front of goal before the Tottenham game."