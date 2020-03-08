ModernGhanalogo

08.03.2020 Football News

John Boye Propels FC Metz To Victory Against Nîmes In French Ligue 1

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana central defender, John Boye was on target for Metz in their 2-1 with over Nimes in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Senegal midfielder Opa Nguette opened the scoring for Metz after just seven minutes into the game before his strike was cancelled by Lucas Deaux in the 49th minute.

Boye then grabbed the winner for the hosts after he headed home Habib Maiga’s corner to the top right corner of the posts to clinch all three points for Metz.

The 32-year-old has been excluded from CK Akonnor's 23 man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Sudan.
