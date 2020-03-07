ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2020 Football News

Jordan Ayew Equals Tony Yeboah's Premier League Goal Scoring Record

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has equalled Tony Yeboah English Premier League goalscoring record.

Tony Yeboah, who played Leeds United scored 24 goals in Premier League appearance during his three years stay with the club.

However, on Saturday afternoon, Jordan Ayew propelled Crystal Palace to victory against Watford in the English Premier League at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

The 28-year-old proved the difference once more for Roy Hodgson's side as he converted his eighth league goal of the campaign with a smart finish from the edge of the penalty area after 28 minutes.

Jordan has now scored eight goals this season, marking his best ever tally in the English top flight.

  • Below is the record

1. Tony Yeboah - 24 goals
1. Jordan Ayew - 24 goals
3. Andre Ayew – 21 goals
4. Michael Essien – 17 goals
5. Asamoah Gyan – 10 goals

  • Jordan Ayew’s career in the Premier League

2015-16 – 30 appearances – 7 goals (Aston Villa)

2016-17 – 14 appearances – 1 goal (Swansea)

2017-18 – 36 appearances – 7 goals (Swansea)

2018-19 – 20 appearances – 1 goal (Crystal Palace [loan])

2019-20 – 27 appearances – 8 goals (Crystal Palace) – **current season
