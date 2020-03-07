Sensational Jordan Ayew Sets Another Classy Record After Propelling Crystal Palace To Victory

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew propelled Crystal Palace to victory against Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace managed to beat Watford 1-0 in their Premier League fixture at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

The 28-year-old proved the difference once more for Roy Hodgson's side as he converted his eighth league goal of the campaign with a smart finish from the edge of the penalty area after 28 minutes.

Jordan has now scored eight goals this season, marking his best ever tally in the English top flight.

He lasted for the entire duration of the game with a sterling performance.

Jordan Ayew’s career in the Premier League

2015-16 – 30 appearances – 7 goals (Aston Villa)

2016-17 – 14 appearances – 1 goal (Swansea)

2017-18 – 36 appearances – 7 goals (Swansea)

2018-19 – 20 appearances – 1 goal (Crystal Palace [loan])

2019-20 – 27 appearances – 8 goals (Crystal Palace) – **current season