Great Olympics End 4-Match Winless Run To Beat Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0

Listen to article

Great Olympics has posted a 2-0 win against Ebusua Dwarfs at the Accra Sports Stadium today to end a 4-match winless run in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

In the run-up to today’s clash, the Dade Boys had lost 3 matches and drawn one in their last four outings in the Ghanaian domestic top-flight.

Determined to recover and earn all 3 points, the capital-based club has dispatched their matchday opponent on the back of a fierce battle.

Following a good start to the match, Great Olympics took the lead as early as the second minute after they were awarded a penalty kick. Maxwell Abbey stepped up to the task from 12-yards and expertly converted to break the deadlock.

An evenly matched encounter in the second half produced a goal for the home side in the final ten minutes when Philip Sackey found the back of the net. Though Dwarfs had their chances, the lack of potency in their attack let them down as they eventually lost by a 2 goal margin at the end of the 90 minutes.

The win for Olympics means that they get to stay away from the relegation zone at the end of Matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League. For Ebusua Dwarfs, they remain in the red zone and in need of a revival or sink even further at the end of this weekend.