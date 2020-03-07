Augustine Randolf: Bechem Utd Defender Targets Victory Against Dreams FC on Sunday

Bechem United full-back, Augustine Randolf has indicated that they will defeat Dreams FC on Sunday when they welcome them to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League.

Nicknamed the Hunters, the club from Bechem has had a good start to the ongoing domestic top-flight but suffered a painful 3-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko last weekend despite taking an early lead.

This weekend, they play as a host to Dreams FC in a match that will enhance their quest for a top-four finish at the end of the first round of the season if they managed to amass all available 3 points.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the clash with the Still Believe lads, Bechem United defender Augustine Randolf has noted that the team will fight to get the win.

“Playing dreams at home this weekend is really going to be a tough game for us. But we can't disappoint our supporters by losing two games in a row. We lost against Kotoko last Friday but we have put that game behind us and we are focusing on our game against dreams FC on Sunday”, the defender said in a pre-match interview.

“It is really going to be a tough game but we will win the game at all costs for our lovely supporters.

"It is our responsibility to make our supporters happy all the time by winning. Yes we take winning bonuses but the winning bonus is for us the players to win for them”, Augustine Randolf added.

The match has been scheduled to kick-off at 15:00GMT on Sunday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.