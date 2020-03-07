ModernGhanalogo

07.03.2020

Edwin Gyasi Ruled Out Of CSKA Sofia Game Against Beroe Today

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi has been ruled of CSKA Sofia home game against Beroe today.

The 28-year-old picked up a knock on Tuesday during their quarterfinals League Cup game against Botev Vratsa.

He was on target against Vratsa in the League Cup at Stadion Balgarska Armia in their 2:1 win as they progressed to the semi-finals of the competition.

Gyasi was hoping to recover on time but has been ruled for the game due to severe pains.

The talented winger who is on his way to Besiktas at the end of the season was with the team doctors on Friday evening and he was advised not to play against Beroe.

The talented pacy forward has been a key player for the 31 times Bulgarian champions in the ongoing campaign.

Gyasi will hope to recover to face Vitosha Bistritsa on Sunday, March 15.
