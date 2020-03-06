Kotoko Defeat Karela Utd 1-0 To Temporarily Go Top Of GPL Standings

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has temporarily taken the top spot of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) standings after defeating Karela United 1-0 earlier this afternoon.

Nicknamed the Porcupine Warriors, the side visited Tarkwa today to honour a date on Match Week 13 of the ongoing season at the Akoon Community Park.

Following a very good start to the match, the visitors found their noses in front on the 2nd minute.

William Opoku Mensah who has been on the receiving end of criticism from Kotoko supporters in the team’s last couple of matches found the back of the net after he was assisted by winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.

A ding dong affair ensued between Karela United and Asante Kotoko for the remainder of the first half but failed to produce any other goal.

The host came in strong in the second half to try and salvage at least a point from the match. Despite an outstanding display, they could not found the back of the net at the end of the 90 minutes.

Though the Porcupine Warriors had to do a lot of defending in the second half, they take delight from the 1-0 win which has now send them top of the Ghana Premier League table.

The improvement in the team’s position on the standings of the division is however temporal. A win for Medeama SC, Aduana Stars, Ashgold, or Berekum Chelsea will see them leapfrog Asante Kotoko at the end of the weekend.