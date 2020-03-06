ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Deals With Only Men Born Of Virgin Wives!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.03.2020 Football News

Andre Ayew Set To Miss Swansea City Game Against West Brom

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Andre Ayew Set To Miss Swansea City Game Against West Brom
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has been ruled of Swansea City’s clash with West Brom.

The Swans vice skipper suffered a kick to his foot in the draw at Blackburn and has been unable to train so far this week.

But head coach Steve Cooper will give the Ghana international as much time as possible to prove his fitness.

“Andre is struggling, he needed some attention at Blackburn and has not been on the grass this week yet,” said the Swans boss.

“We have not completely ruled him out yet, because you give those players every chance you can to be ready for the game.

“But we are going to have to plan for being with or without him.

“He has been excellent with his performances and his commitment to what we are trying to do.

“It will be a blow if he misses out, but it’s a squad game and we have players ready to go and - if we call on them - we will give them the best chance to play well.

“Like I say, we are not ruling Andre out, but we have to be realistic in terms of who will be available.”

Andre Ayew has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Swansea City.

Swansea will welcome West Brom to Liberty Stadium tomorrow at 3:00pm.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

[Watch] Ghana Celebrates 63rd Independence Anniversary In Ku...
29 minutes ago

John Mahama Shares Ghana @63 Independence Day Message
41 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line